Smart Railways Market boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Railways Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Railways market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smart Railways market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Key Segments Covered

By Offering Type Devices & Components Rail Sensors Video Surveillance Cameras Smart Cards Networking & Connectivity Devices (Router, Wi-Fi, Switches, etc.) Others (Multimedia Displays) Services Professional Services Cloud Services Integration Services Solutions Passenger Information System (PIS) Railway Traffic Management System (RTMS) Advanced Security Management System Smart Ticketing System (STS) Rail Operations Management System Rail Communication & Networking Systems Others (Rail Analytics System and Freight Information System)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ABB Group

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Bombardier Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Alstom S.A.

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

General Electric Co.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Ansaldo STS

