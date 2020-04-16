The impact of the coronavirus on the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2027

The latest study on the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Companies such as SAP SE, Dassault Systemes, Ibaset Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. are heavily adopting the new product launch strategy.

MEA regional market for model based manufacturing technologies is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing plant productivity and reduced inventory costs

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ERP systems are expected to drive the growth of the model based manufacturing technologies market in the Middle East. Companies in this region are more focussed on the adoption of SaaS ERP systems. SaaS vendors are investing significantly in SaaS ERP systems to succeed and grow in this highly competitive and lucrative market and are also making strategic investments and implementing stringent security infrastructure in order to safeguard customer data. They also provide SaaS contracts to ensure a high level of transparency so that customers own their data and can retrieve it on demand.

Increasing plant productivity and reduced inventory costs is another factor which is fuelling the growth of the model based manufacturing technologies market in MEA. Due to advancement in technologies, manufacturing companies are installing new software and tools for optimum resource utilisation. An increasing variety in product development is likely to eventually lead to increase in production capacity, which will ultimately lead to lack of quality in products. To overcome this inherent quality challenge, automatic manufacturing equipment and technologies help in the production process by reducing inventory costs as the inventory will be tracked using automated information technology systems. This will subsequently lead to decreasing capital costs due to decreased inventory levels and optimal use of production resources.

Mobile device explosion is anticipated to drive Enterprise Resource Planning growth in the MEA region. Increasing usage of smart mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in the Middle East countries is expected to offer opportunities to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) vendors looking to tap the market in this region. The staff working in logistics, warehouse management, manufacturing and field sales depends primarily on mobile ERP apps. ERP apps are enabled on workers’ devices in all departments that facilitate easy access to data and enable the initiation of ERP processes from anywhere. Companies are looking to ERP vendors to deliver assurances surrounding application and data security integration and management in smartphones/tablet PCs.

MEA is the second largest region in term of CAGR in the global model based manufacturing technologies market during the period of assessment

Although MEA is projected to grab a tiny share of the global model based manufacturing technologies market in 2017, it is the second largest region in terms of CAGR. The MEA model based manufacturing technologies market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7%. In 2017, the market in MEA is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 1,300 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Model Based Manufacturing Technologies Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market? Which application of the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Model Based Manufacturing Technologies market in different regions

