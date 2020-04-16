The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Organic Milk Powder Market Revenue and Value Chain 2019-2030

The latest study on the Organic Milk Powder market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Organic Milk Powder market landscape.

The report suggests that the Organic Milk Powder market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Segments of the Organic Milk Powder Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Organic Milk Powder market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Organic Milk Powder market.

Growing demand for organic milk products is been witnessed more as compared to conventional milk products. The various beneficial attributes of organic products including freshness, quality, health and nutrition are contributing to the significant increase in sales of organic milk products. According to the USDA, the sales of organic milk products in 2016 were recorded to be 5.3% times higher as compared to 2015. Moreover, significant increase in imports of organic milk powder is being witnessed owing to the consolidation of the organic dairy industry. These trends are driving the organic milk powder market in the North America region.

Increase in the number of certified organic dairy cows in the North America region

The organic dairy products industry is just two decades old in the U.S., despite having shown a significant increase in the count of certified organic dairy cows. According to the USDA, when organic dairy production started two decades ago in the U.S, there were only 6,000 certified organic dairy cows across the nation. However, there has been significant rise in this count. Yet another survey by USDA between 2002 and 2011 represented an increase of 255,000 organic milk cows in 2011 as compared to that of 67,000 organic milk cows in 2002. This count accounts for 3% of the total dairy cows. According to USDA, in 2012, 5% of the total U.S. dairy farms comprised organic dairy cows.

Lack of harmonisation between supply and demand scenarios hampering market growth in North America

Consumers in the U.S. have an increased interest in organic products. According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. organic dairy sector is estimated to account for US$ 6 Bn in sales in 2017, thereby reflecting increasing consumer interest for organic dairy products. However, the major constraint faced by the sector is the inability to suffice consumer demand through the available supply. Factors such as stringent regulatory norms prevailing in the U.S., growing consumer demand, and a transition period of three years for conventional dairy farms to get converted into organic dairy farms, are major challenges faced by diary producers, thereby hampering the growth of organic milk products.

Global Organic Milk Powder Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

The Whole Milk segment by type is expected to register relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. The Whole Milk segment is estimated to account for a relatively high value share of 53.6% by 2017 end and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of value over the forecast period. The Skimmed Milk segment is estimated to account for a value share of 26.2% by 2017 end, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value over the forecast period. Organic dairy processors are required to graze their cattle on organic pastures. However, not all comply with the prescribed standards. Hence, organic stakeholders such as the organic dairy associations have urged the USDA to enforce a policy for the use of pasture. In 2010, the USDA published a new policy to ensure the grazing of organic pasture by cows. These laws prescribed that the animals should graze during the grazing season and at least 30% of dry matter intake should be done while grazing pastures, and processors must have a pasture management plan so as to meet the feed requirements.

COVID-19 Impact on Organic Milk Powder Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Organic Milk Powder market is included in the present report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Organic Milk Powder market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Organic Milk Powder market? Which application of the Organic Milk Powder is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Organic Milk Powder market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Organic Milk Powder market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Organic Milk Powder market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Organic Milk Powder

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Organic Milk Powder market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Organic Milk Powder market in different regions

