Vinyl Flooring Market Share Set For Broad Growth By 2023| By top key players like Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC Flooring, Congoleum Corporation

Vinyl flooring, also known as resilient flooring, is a finished flooring material primarily used in construction application related to commercial and industrial applications. It is made from a combination of natural and synthetic polymer materials such as polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. Vinyl flooring is available in the form of sheet, tile, and plank, specially designed for residential and commercial use.

Low cost, durability, and ease of maintenance of vinyl flooring makes it more durable and cost-effective flooring system over other traditional modes of flooring, such as wood, concrete, ceramic, and marble. Major advantages, which include scratch free flooring, resistance to withstand water and sunlight, availability in several colors, designs, and patterns, increase its demand in several applications, such as offices, hospitals, malls, hotels, homes, and factories.

Some of the key players of Vinyl Flooring Market:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC Flooring, Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Holding AG, Tarkett S.A., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor SAS, and IVC Group

Due to the increased durability, strength, and low-maintenance, vinyl floorings are preferred in non-residential construction of structures related to office space, shopping malls, resorts, and hotel accommodation. Thus, strong growth in office, retail, and industrial construction activity is the major factor, which contributes to the increase in demand for vinyl flooring. In addition, due to its superior properties such as water-resistant nature, ease of cleaning, and ability to improve indoor air quality, vinyl flooring is often the product of choice for flooring in many of modern health care and educational infrastructures, thereby driving the market.

In the past decade, manufacturers have released an impressive spread of new vinyl products, which includes vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and vinyl composite tile (VCT). These materials are available in several colors, sizes, shapes, and patterns, and are utilized in making new and innovative decorative designs. Thus, growth in consumer attention in decorating and renovating their houses also supports the growth of the vinyl flooring market.

However, vinyl is the most toxic chemical for health and environment as it releases some of the most toxic volatile chemicals that are linked to cancer, birth defects, respiratory problems, and other serious chronic diseases. Leading health, environmental justice, and health-impacted organizations across the world such as United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), and others have drafted stringent regulations, which restricts the market growth.

Growth in population, rise in investment in real estate, and high disposable income increase the demand for residential construction in the past few decades. In addition, industrial development resulting into urbanization and expansion of new cities and town has increased the demand for residential places such as family homes, apartments, and condominiums. Factors such as growth in number of residential construction and homeowners are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the vinyl flooring market in the upcoming years.

The vinyl flooring market is segmented into product, end-user industry, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into luxury vinyl tile and vinyl sheets & vinyl composite tile. By end-user industry, the market is divided into residential, healthcare, retail, education, sports, hospitality, offices, industrial, and automotive. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Vinyl Flooring market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Vinyl Flooring Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

