What is the Current Overview of Population Health Management Market ??

A Rapidly changing healthcare landscape is on the horizon with a shift from fee-for-service to value-based care delivery. The rise in healthcare costs is responsible for low wage growth, savings, and reduction in global competitiveness. As measures for rising healthcare costs is gaining momentum, population health management is an increasingly feasible plan to control healthcare costs. Population health management is considered to be the most efficient and cost-effective way to manage chronic conditions across patient populations. The advantage of the PHM system is that it offers a well-managed partnership network to provide actionable analytics for providers, and offers the ability to manage multiple lines of business on a single platform.

As the complexity in payment models, care delivery models and clinical needs are increasing on daily basis, the requirement for a PHM system is rising across the globe. In addition, public and private policymakers across the globe are introducing disease management programs in order to assist in the treatment of chronic illnesses. Such multidisciplinary efforts are anticipated to support the demand for PHM industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, with its potential for cost-effective and patient-centered care, PHM holds the promise of being the next revolution for quality medical delivery. On the flip side, lack of efficient healthcare IT infrastructure in developing regions will limit the industry growth to some extent.

Products Takeaway

In terms of products, the market is categorized as software and services. Among which, the software segment recorded the highest revenue share in 2017 and is projected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the study period. High level of customization is the biggest benefit of software and it guarantees a high rate of return on investment. Additionally, demand for integrated healthcare systems is responsible for the high demand for PHM software segment.

End User Takeaway

The end-user segment is divided into providers, payers, and employers. Out of the various users, the demand from providers is projected to remain high in the coming few years due to multiple functions and advantages that population health management brings to providers. Generally, there are three different types of companies such as population health specialty companies, patient engagement platform developers, and analytics firms that help payers’ providers to achieve their population health-related goals.

