X-Ray Detectors Market Growing Factors and Emerging Trends 2020 To 2026|Moxtek, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Detection Technology Plc., FUJIFILM Corporation

Some of the major players operating in this market are AMPTEK, Inc., Varex Imaging Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Moxtek, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Canon Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Detection Technology Plc., FUJIFILM Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Thales Group, Carestream Health, YXLON International, Idetec Medical Imaging, Medecom, Rayence, Analogic Corporation., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Vieworks Co., Ltd. Agfa-Gevaert Group. and others.

Drivers Global X-Ray Detector Market

RISING GERIATRIC POPULATION:

The global population of older people continues to grow at an unmatched rate. With the growing geriatric across the world is leading to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, cancer, respiratory diseases, metabolic disorders, orthopaedic, cardiovascular, and other age-related diseases.

According to United Nations, in 2017, 25.0% of the European population was 60 or over. It is estimated that rapid ageing would occur in other parts of the world too, so by 2050, except for Africa, all other regions of the world will nearly have a quarter or more of their populations in the geriatric age group

With the rising geriatric population, prevalence of diseases and their treatment and diagnosis needs are also increasing which has led to the rise become a major driver of the X ray detector market.

Segmentation: Global X-Ray Detectors Market

By Type

(Flat Panel Detector, Computed Radiography Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors, Mobile Detectors),

Application

(Medical Imaging, Dental Application, Security Application, Veterinary Application, Industrial Application),

End User

(Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’S), Clinics, ICU),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

