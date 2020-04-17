5G Market Share, Trends, Size, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2025

The Global 5G Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 2.56 Bn in 2020 to US$ 23.95 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 56.39% between 2020 and 2025.The global 5G infrastructure market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for 5G infrastructure consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Also, there are many stakeholders in the 5G ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end development of 5G technology and ensuring that the best service is made available for the users by the first half of 2020. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between chipset manufacturers, equipment vendors, network operators and Government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the market for 5G over the forecast period.

Global 5G Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of the Major Players in 5G Market:

1. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. AT&T, Inc.

4. Qualcomm, Inc.

5. Ericsson

6. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

7. Verizon Communications, Inc.

8. Nokia Networks

9. Telefonica S.A.

10. Orange S.A.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global 5G Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

5G Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global 5G Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global 5G Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

