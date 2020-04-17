Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market: Maintaining a Strong Growth by 2027 | Brigade Electronics Group, Daimler, HARMAN International, HELLA

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting Systems (AVAS) are devices that generate sound and they are fitted in electric/hybrid vehicles. These systems are used to protect pedestrians by warning them about the vehicle’s presence. Due to the growing concern regarding environmental and passenger protection, the governments of various countries are supporting the development of electric vehicles worldwide. This growing interest and investments in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of AVAS systems in the coming years. In addition to this, the rising investments in research and development related to advanced security systems are expected to boost the growth of acoustic vehicle alerting system market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Leading Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market Players: Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Daimler AG, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, JAGUAR LAND ROVER LIMITED, Kendrion, Mentor (Siemens), Novosim, SoundRacer AB, Texas Instruments Incorporated

The acoustic vehicle alerting system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing mandates from various governments to install AVAS systems. Increasing concerns related to passenger safety are also driving the demand for AVAS systems. However, high prices of electric vehicles and various government regulations regarding AVAS systems could affect the growth of acoustic vehicle alerting system market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. In spite of these restraining factors, the rising demand for electric vehicles worldwide is projected to drive the growth of global acoustic vehicle alerting system market across all regions.

The “Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of acoustic vehicle alerting system market with detailed market segmentation by propulsion, vehicle type, mounting position, and geography. The global acoustic vehicle alerting system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading acoustic vehicle alerting system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global acoustic vehicle alerting system market is segmented on the basis of propulsion, vehicle type, mounting position, and geography. Based on propulsion, the market is segmented into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on mounting position, the market is segmented into separated and integrated.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global acoustic vehicle alerting system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The acoustic vehicle alerting system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting acoustic vehicle alerting system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the acoustic vehicle alerting system market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the acoustic vehicle alerting system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from acoustic vehicle alerting system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for acoustic vehicle alerting system in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the acoustic vehicle alerting system market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market Landscape Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market – Key Market Dynamics Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market – Global Market Analysis Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Propulsion Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Mounting Position Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

