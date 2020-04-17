Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Learn global specifications of the Drug Delivery Market

“

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Drug Delivery market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Drug Delivery is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Drug Delivery market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

Drug Delivery Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Drug Delivery market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Drug Delivery Market:

key players operating in the intradermal drug delivery market are focusing on the collaborations and partnerships with other companies, which is expected to increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. The key companies are also focusing to produce new products, which are also expected to increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market significantly.

Microneedles are used as an injectable for the intradermal administration of drugs. Microneedles are of two types i.e. solid micro needles and hollow micro needles. Solid micro needles, are the first type of micro needles, introduced as an intradermal drug delivery injectables.

Increasing adoption of poor lifestyle habits such as having a poor diet or the lack of exercise, is expected to increase the demand of intradermal drug delivery devices, which in turn can increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. Increasing awareness among the people, is one of the main factor which is expected to increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. Increasing number of skin specialty centers, can also increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. Effective cost of intradermal drug delivery devices, can also increase the growth of intradermal drug delivery market.

There are a few factors, which can hinder the growth of intradermal drug delivery Market. Lack of awareness regarding the skin treatment products, in some of the developing regions, can hinder the growth of intradermal drug delivery market. The process of intradermal administration of drugs requires a well trained staff, and hence this reduces the cost of the process of intradermal administration of drugs. This can hinder the growth of global intradermal drug delivery market.

The global Intradermal Drug Delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by Product type Solid Microneedles Hollow Microneedles

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Skin Clinics Others



Based on the product type, the intradermal drug delivery market has been segmented into solid micro needles and hollow micro needles. Solid needles are the devices that puncture the skin and are used to administer the appropriate amount of drug into the skin. Hollow micro needles works the same way as the hypodermic needles. Solid intradermal drug delivery micro needles are expected to hold a large revenue share in the transdermal drug delivery market. Based on the end user, the transdermal drug delivery market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty skin clinics and some other end users. Specialty skin clinics, known as dermatologist centers are expected to hold a significant revenue share in the global intradermal drug delivery market.

Geographically, global intradermal drug delivery market has been segmented into few key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle east and Africa. North America is expected to register a large revenue share in the global intradermal drug delivery market because of the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of technologically advanced products in the field of healthcare, which are used to obtain the better diagnosis and treatment outcomes. Europe, followed by North America, is expected to hold a large revenue share in global intradermal drug delivery market. Asia pacific is also expected to hold a significant share in the overall intradermal drug delivery market because of the increasing number of people having skin related diseases.

Some of the players identified in the global intradermal drug delivery market are Vetter Pharma, Microdermics, Bioduro, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Catalent Pharma Solution etc.

In 2017, Vetter Pharma, which is a leader in prefilled drug delivery systems announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Microdermics. Both the companies have signed an agreement, which is expected to increase the sales of intradermal drug delivery devices.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Intradermal Drug Delivery Market Segments

Intradermal Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Intradermal Drug Delivery Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Intradermal Drug Delivery Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Intradermal Drug Delivery Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

