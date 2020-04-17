Anti Acne Cosmetics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti Acne Cosmetics market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3010 million by 2024, from US$ 2390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anti Acne Cosmetics business, shared in Chapter 3.

Anti-Acne Cosmetics is a kind of Cosmetics for Acne persons, including products like Anti-acne skin care facial cleansers, moisturizers, emulsion, toners, masks, and spot treatments to heal and etc.

The global anti-acne cosmetics sales is estimated to reach about 161 M Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 193.3 M Units in 2022. Overall, the anti-acne cosmetics products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many players in anti-acne cosmetics market. The main market players internationally are Clinique, Proactiv, Murad, Neutrogena, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, Mentholatum, Kose, Doctor Li and etc. Brands like Kiehl’s, Pond’s, Cetaphil and some others are also playing important roles in anti-acne cosmetics industry. The market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

Europe is the biggest production areas for anti-acne cosmetics, taking about 37.42% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). Japan followed the second, with about 24.69% market share (based on revenue in 2016). In Consumption market, sales of anti-acne cosmetics in China will increase to be 49.7 M Units in 2017 from 40.0 M Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 40.3 M Units and 25.92% in 2016.

There are many different types of anti-acne cosmetics. Based on basic active ingredients, the market can be segmented into: Salicylic acid, Benzoyl peroxide and all natural ingredients. Salicylic acid and Benzoyl peroxide are the most commonly used and efficient types. Women are the largest consumer group, with consumption market share of 62.19% in 2016.

In the past few years, the price of anti-acne cosmetics show a slightly decreasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of anti-acne cosmetics. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for anti-acne cosmetics will become more intense, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end anti-acne cosmetics.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti Acne Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Clinique

Proactiv

Murad

Neutrogena

Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd

Vichy

LaRochPosay

Mentholatum

Kose

DoctorLi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Anti Acne Cosmetics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Mask

Emulsion

Cleanser

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Women

Men

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti Acne Cosmetics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Anti Acne Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti Acne Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti Acne Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Anti Acne Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Anti Acne Cosmetics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Anti Acne Cosmetics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mask

2.2.2 Emulsion

2.2.3 Cleanser

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Anti Acne Cosmetics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Anti Acne Cosmetics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Women

2.4.2 Men

2.5 Anti Acne Cosmetics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics by Players

3.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Anti Acne Cosmetics Sales by Players (2017-201

Continued….

