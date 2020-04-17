Anti-Money Laundering Software Touching Impressive Growth by 2027| Comarch SA, InfrasoftTech, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited

Inputs from various industry experts, essential for the detailed market analysis, have been used very carefully to generate this finest market research report. EUROPE ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING SOFTWARE market analysis report also covers strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.

Anti-money laundering software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach USD 1,047.22 million by 2026 from USD 315.65 million in 2018.

Global RADAR, Fiserv, Inc, Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, NICE ACTIMIZE, AML Partners, ACI Worldwide, Inc., SAS Institute Inc. among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The total Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market By Component (Software and Services), Product Type (Customer Identity Management Software, Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting Software, Compliance Management Software, and Others), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Organization and Small & Medium Organization), Application (Spend Analytics, Vendor Management, Contract Management, and Others), End-Market (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Defense, Transport and Logistics, Energy & Utilities, and Others)

Part 01: Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software by Countries

…….so on

