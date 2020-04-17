Arts and Crafts Market 2020: Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Arts and Crafts market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 53100 million by 2024, from US$ 38400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Arts and Crafts business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report mainly covers the drawing pen, paints and stains, craft tools, and other product type.

Overall, the arts and crafts industry continues to trend positively, as consumers continue to seek out do-it-yourself (“DIY”) home projects. In general, it seems consumers have an ongoing interest in crafting. However, the industry remains very competitive, with traditional brick-and-mortar arts and crafts stores facing competition from big box retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target, as well as online players such as etsy.com. The increased competition had caused many retailers to increase promotional activity to drive sales. While lower price points remain important for many consumers, many retailers have been recently focused on improving gross margin, and have been more strategic with the type and level of discounts offered.

Children’s crafts: For many manufacturer, children’s crafts have been driving sales over the past year. Products remain popular with children. Going forward into the holiday season, sales at some manufacturer will be compared to elevated sales levels last year. It remains to be seen if the continued popularity of these items will allow sales growth to be maintained, or if another product will become the it-gift with children.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Arts and Crafts market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2658038

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pilot-Pen

Faber-Castell

Paper Mate

Parker

Pentel

PPG Architectural Finishes

BEHR Process Corporation

Fiskars

Westcott

Mundial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Arts and Crafts value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Drawing Pen

Paints and Stains

Craft Tools

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

Educational Use

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-arts-and-crafts-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Arts and Crafts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Arts and Crafts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Arts and Crafts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Arts and Crafts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Arts and Crafts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Arts and Crafts Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Arts and Crafts Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Arts and Crafts Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Arts and Crafts Segment by Type

2.2.1 Drawing Pen

2.2.2 Paints and Stains

2.2.3 Craft Tools

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Arts and Crafts Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Arts and Crafts Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Arts and Crafts Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Arts and Crafts Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Arts and Crafts Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Use

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.4.3 Educational Use

2.5 Arts and Crafts Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Arts and Crafts Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Arts and Crafts Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Arts and Crafts Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Arts and Crafts by Players

3.1 Global Arts and Crafts Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Arts and Crafts Sales by Players (20

Continued….

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2658038

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155