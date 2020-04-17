ASIA-PACIFIC COLD CHAIN MONITORING MARKET EVOLVING TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AND INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY 2026| SENSITECH INC., ORBCOMM

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Market By Component (Hardware and Software), Logistics (Storage and Logistics), Application (Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Chemicals), Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026Data Bridge Market Research

Asia Pacific cold chain monitoring market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring are included:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Sensitech Inc., ORBCOMM, Berlinger & CO., Monnit Corp., Controlant, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, SecureRF Corporation, Savi Technology, Zest Labs, Infratab Inc., LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LLC, Klinge Corporation, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Nimble Wireless, Tagbox, Verigo, FreshSurety, Safetraces and others.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring by Countries

Continued….

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2026 Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Recent developments:

In February 2019, SafeTraces announced the partnership with Mérieux NutriSciences, for providing fully integrated solutions which would help the manufacturers to produce while managing the plant sanitation processes and also by decreasing the risk of contamination. In October 2018, SafeTraces announced the launch of the sanitation verification solution and the DNA barcode application system for items which are produced freshly and that can be connected with block chain based system. In January 2019, Americold announced the acquisition of the PortFresh Holdings, which provides temperature-controlled operator services and it would help the Americold as of expansion to get access to port of Savannah for trade.



In December 2017, Americold announced launch of the new facility at New Clearfield, Utah Facility, which would add more space to their warehouses and would help them to expand.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY: ASIA-PACIFIC COLD CHAIN MONITORING MARKET

Primary Rependants: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

