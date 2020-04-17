ASIA PACIFIC DATA FABRIC MARKET BY INTERNATIONAL MARKETING, BUSINESS RESEARCH WITH DENODO TECHNOLOGIES, ASIA-PACIFIC IDS

Asia Pacific Data Fabric Market, Component (software and services), Type (Disk base data fabric, In-memory based data fabric), Application (Fraud Detection And Security Management, Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management, Customer Experience Management, Sales And Marketing Management, Business Process Management), Deployment Model (On-premises, On-demand), Organization size (Large Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecommunications And IT, Retail And Ecommerce, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment And Others) Data Bridge Market Research

Asia Pacific data fabric market is expected to reach USD 783.01 Million by 2025 from USD 132.10 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 27.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

KEY DRIVERS: ASIA PACIFIC DATA FABRIC MARKET

Some of the major factors driving the market for Asia Pacific data fabric are increasing volume and variety of business data, emerging need for business agility and accessibility, and growing demand for real-time streaming analytics.

Lack of awareness and lack of integration with legacy systems.

KEY POINTS: ASIA PACIFIC DATA FABRIC MARKET

IBM Corporation is going to dominate the data fabric market following Denodo Technologies, Asia-Pacific IDs, Informatica, Syncsort, K2VIEW, NetApp Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk Inc., Talend, VMware, Inc. and Teradata among others.

Services market is growing with the highest CAGR of76.6%

Disk-based data fabric is driving the market with highest market share of 59.7%

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Asia Pacific data fabric Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Asia Pacific data fabric Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Asia Pacific data fabric Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Asia Pacific data fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Asia Pacific data fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Asia Pacific data fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Asia Pacific data fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Asia Pacific data fabric by Countries

Continued….

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2026 Asia Pacific data fabric market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

