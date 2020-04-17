Autotransfusion Devices Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth By 2027

The autotransfusion devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,283.52 Mn in 2027 from US$ 936.64 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global autotransfusion devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Factors such as involvement of rare blood groups, rising number of transplant procedures and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, risks associated with autotransfusion is expected to restraint the growth of the market.

LUCRATIVE REGIONAL AUTOTRANSFUSION DEVICES MARKETS

Market Insights

Rising number of transplant procedures

Organ transplantation is a surgical procedure that is done in case a patient’s organ stops functioning entirely. Although, the organ transplantation is generally done for organs such as the heart, liver, and kidney, the rising cases of chronic diseases are leading to the need for transplantation for the other organs such as lung, pancreases, cornea, and vascular tissues. Organ transplantation is considered one of the advanced in the modern medical industry. These types of procedures generally take hours, and there is more loss of blood. Thus the autotransfusion is one of the useful methods to prevent blood loss with the help of autotransfusion devices as required. According to the National Chronic Kidney Disease fact sheet, in 2017, around 30 million people have chronic kidney diseases in the US. Furthermore, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, about 661,000 Americans have kidney failure, out of which 468,000 patients are undergoing dialysis, and 193,000 have undergone kidney transplantation. Owing to these facts, the cases of kidney transplantations are likely to increase in the coming years. Thus, the rising need for organ transplantation is among the key factors driving the transplant diagnostics market.

Type Insights

The autotransfusion devices market on the basis of type is segmented into products and accessories. In 2019, the accessories segment accounted for the largest market share in the global autotransfusion devices market by type. It is also expected that the accessories segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent factor which is likely to increase the growth of the segment is rising number of surgeries for various chronic diseases. Also, to maintain the sterility, accuracy, safety and efficiency disposable accessories are widely used.

AUTOTRANSFUSION DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE – 2019 AND 2027

Application Insights

The autotransfusion devices market on the basis of application is segmented into cardiac surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, organ transplantation, trauma procedures, and others. In 2019, the cardiac surgeries segment accounted for the largest market share in the global autotransfusion devices market by application. The cardiac surgeries segment is also expected to dominate the largest market share in the global market scenarios owing to the significantly rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases across the world.

End User Insights

The autotransfusion devices market on the basis of end user is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2019, the hospital segment register for the largest market share in the global autotransfusion devices market by end user. The hospital segment is also expected to dominate the largest market share owing to the services and facilities offered to the patients.

