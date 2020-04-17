Bakery Processing Equipment Market Set for Rapid Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2026 Paul Mueller Company, BUHLER AG, EUROASIA FOOD EQUIPMENT SDN BHD

The key factors driving the growth of the bakery processing equipment market include growth of hospitality industry, upsurge in affordability, technological innovations, and advancement in bakery processing equipment materials. Moreover, customized solutions according to specific sizes and shapes remotely controlled equipment to revolutionize bakery processing equipment market in the upcoming years. However, factors such as increase in prevalence of used bakery processing equipment is expected to impede the market growth. Smart bakery processing equipment and highly efficient equipment have gained huge traction in the recent years, which is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Some of the key players operating in the global bakery processing equipment market include Paul Mueller Company, BUHLER AG, EUROASIA FOOD EQUIPMENT SDN BHD, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Welbilt Inc., Ali Group Srl, Breville Group, The Middleby Corporation, JBT Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc.

The global bakery processing equipment market is segmented into product type, application and region. By product type, the global market is studied across ovens & proofers, mixers, sheeters & molders, and others. Depending on application, the market is classified into bread, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, pizza crusts and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

