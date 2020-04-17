Beer Glassware Market New Investment Growth Opportunities by 2026 | Libbey Inc.; Arc International; Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.; Corelle Brands LLC; others

The Latest survey report on Beer Glassware Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. Moreover, the business report is segmented into several key regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) that holds the largest share in global BEER GLASSWARE market.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Libbey Inc.; Arc International; Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.; Corelle Brands LLC; The Oneida Group; Bayerische Glaswerke GmbH; Shanxi Dahua Glass Industrial Co., Ltd.; The Boelter Companies; Duralex USA; Ocean Glass Public Company Limited; Şişecam Group; City Glass; WELL TOLD; Mo’ Money Associates; ISHIZUKA GLASS CO.,LTD.; Shandong Huapeng Glass Co., Ltd.; RONA; Owens-Illinois among others.

Global Beer Glassware Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Mugs, Pints, Pilsner, Weizen, Connoisseur’s Glassware, Snifters, Taster Glasses, Plastics, Others),

Application (Household, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Offline, Online),

Unique structure of the report

Global beer glassware market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 498.00 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing volume of preferences for conducting house parties resulting in greater demand for glassware for serving beverages is expected to result in this market expansion.

Beer glassware are defined as the different varieties of drinking vessels produced from different varieties of glass, produced from different glass manufacturing methods. These vessels are designed to promote the taste, appeal and fragrances. These glasses are specially designed to enhance the features of beer while improving the handling of glassware and keeping the beer colder for a longer period of time.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing prevalence of after-work drinking preferences also acts as a market driver

Innovations and introduction of new flavours and designing for beer and beer glassware respectively also enhances the market growth

Complications associated with glassware such as their fragile nature and large weight is expected to hinder the market growth

Growing awareness regarding the negative impacts associated with alcohol consumption will restrict the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In May 2019, Carling announced the availability of innovative glassware for pubs, bars and breweries. The innovations included in the glasses include having embossed lettering resulting in better grip, along with having vertical grooves, thinner bottom to improve the handling of glasses

In April 2019, Cobra Beer announced that they had upgraded their branding for their products including its packaging, dispensers and glassware for the U.K. region. The upgraded designs and look would be available in the various outlets and this strategy is an investment of around approximately 1.2 million GBP

Research Methodology: Global Beer Glassware Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

