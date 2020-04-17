Bread Market Analysis 2020-2027 by Key Companies – Associated British Foods plc., Almarai, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Aryzta AG

Bread market accounted for US$ 190,550.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 260,930.3 Mn by 2027.

The Bread Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Bread market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of superfoods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Associated British Foods plc.

Almarai

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Aryzta AG

Fuji Baking Group

Britannia Industries

CSC Brands, L.P.

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Goodman Fielder

Premier Foods Group Limited

Under the product type segment, the loaves segment accounted for the largest share in the global bread market. A loaf is a type of bread with elongated and rounded structure. It is common to bake bread in a rectangular-shaped bread pan, which is also called as a loaf pan, as some kinds of bread dough tend to collapse and spread out during the baking process. Dough with a denser viscosity can be hand-molded into the preferred loaf shape and baked on a flat oven tray. The form of the dough with a diluter viscosity can be preserved with a bread pan of which the sides are higher than the unbaked dough. The shaping of loaf bread into various shapes such as rectangular, squared or round makes it ideal for sandwiches, burgers and other types of bread that have been a notable factor for the rising demand of bread loaves all over the world and has helped to propel the bread market all over the globe.

Bread is a staple food that constitutes a significant part of daily consumer diet, has tailored to more functional demand. Fresh multigrain, low-carb, high-fiber, and fortified bread that appeals to health-conscious consumers has prompted the growth of the bread market. Besides, owing to their functional health benefits several functional ingredients such as yogurt, yeast are used as natural preservatives, antioxidants, and enzymes in bread. Organic, natural, and health claims on bread are the vital attributes that attract the consumer in large numbers. Consumer preference for health trends such as cholesterol reduction, weight management, high protein, and sugar control are encouraging market players to develop new & innovative health beneficiary products. Thus they are focusing on the introduction of products that are clearly labeled, free from additives, and provides nutritional benefits to the consumer. Rising consumer preference for value-added, ethnic, fresh, and artisanal bread is expected to drive the sales of bread oncoming years.

