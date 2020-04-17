Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) Market 2020 to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% |Top Key Players (Volvo, Volkswagen, Yutong, JINLONG, Macropolo) Forecast 2025

The Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 2850 million US$ in 2023, from 1980 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) is an innovative, high capacity, lower cost public transit solution that can significantly improve urban mobility. This permanent, integrated system uses buses or specialized vehicles on roadways or dedicated lanes to quickly and efficiently transport passengers to their destinations, while offering the flexibility to meet transit demand. BRT systems can easily be customized to community needs and incorporate state-of-the-art, low-cost technologies that result in more passengers and less congestion.

The bus rapid transport systems is relatively concentrated, the production of top eight manufacturers account about 80% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Latin America and China.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Volvo

• Volkswagen

• Yutong

• JINLONG

• Macropolo

• Daimler

• …

The Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) report focuses on the Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Diesel

• Alternate Fuel

• EV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Used in Urban Areas

• Used in Countryside

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) market.

Chapter 1: Describe Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT), with sales, revenue, and price of Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Bus Rapid Transport Systems (BRT) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

