Cashmere Clothing Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Cashmere Clothing market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3230 million by 2024, from US$ 2580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cashmere Clothing business, shared in Chapter 3.

Cashmere clothing is made from cashmere and cashmere yarn, including various sweaters, coats, trousers and other garments.

China is the world’s largest supplier of raw materials, accounting for about 70% of cashmere in the world, while Italy is China’s largest export destination, in April 2017; Italy imported 98 tons of cashmere from China, Account 78% of the month’s exports.

China is also the largest consumption market, due to the rapid growth of the national economy as well as people’s gradual improvement of life quality. Many famous brands have targeted in the region, like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli. Although China is the largest cashmere garment manufacturer in the world, its own brand market share is very low. Most of them exist as OEM. This has led to the local enterprises in China at the bottom of the interests of the value chain for a long time.

United States also players an important role in the global cashmere clothing industry. In 2016, the country consumed about 3.5 million units, holding more than 19% share globally.

Asia region is the major manufacturing bases due to the low labor cost and material cost. Most famous brands have their plants or cooperative manufacturers in the region. In addition, when considering the whole industry market value, the fashion luxury cashmere clothing market is relatively concentrated, the top 20 manufacturers account for more than 50% share.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cashmere Clothing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Loro Piana

Brunello Cucinelli

Ermenegildo Zegna

Malo

Alyki

Pringle of Scotland

SofiaCashmere

Autumn Cashmere

TSE

Ballantyne

Birdie Cashmere

Maiyet

Gobi

GOYO

Cashmere Holding

Erdos Group

Hengyuanxiang

Kingdeer

Snow Lotus

Zhenbei Cashmere

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Cashmere Clothing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Sweater

Coats

Dresses

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Children

Women

Men

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cashmere Clothing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cashmere Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cashmere Clothing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cashmere Clothing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cashmere Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

