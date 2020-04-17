Cashmere Clothing Market is Growing Rapidly 2020 – 2027 | By Top Players: Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Alyki – Felice De Palma & C., others

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Cashmere Clothing Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Loro Piana S.P.A., Brunello Cucinelli SpA, Alyki – Felice De Palma & C., Pringle of Scotland, Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia S.p.A., SofiaCashmere, Autumn Cashmere., Malo, Crown Cashmere, NG Apparels, The White Company, James Johnston & Company of Elgin Limited., Kutenai Clothing, KINROSS CASHMERE, NatureKnit, Invisible World., Ameri, Reformation, Naadam, among others.

Global Cashmere Clothing Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Sweaters & Coats, Pants &Trousers, Tees &Polo, Others),

End- User (Men, Women, Children)

Unique structure of the report

Global cashmere clothing market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.88% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing popularity of these products and adjustable nature of these products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Cashmere clothing’s are those which are manufactured using cashmere and cashmere yarn. They are one of the softest fibres and can be woven into extremely smooth, luxurious, long-lasting clothes, but it comes at a price. They are widely used for the manufacturing of tees& polo, sweaters &coats, pants &trousers and other.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising disposable income also enhances demand of cashmere clothing in the market

Rising demand for cashmere clothing such as coat & tees is another factor boosting the market growth The ability to enhance the aesthetic apparel acts as a market driver a

High manufacturing cost restricts the growth of the market in the forecast period

Limited availability of raw material also acts as a market restraint

Competitive Landscape:

In September 2019, Reformation announced the launch of their new denim and cashmere which are manufactured using sustainable fabrics. Reformation has introduced a fresh, expanded denim offering produced from freshly established fibers including organic, regenerative and recycled fibers such as organic cotton, and recycled elastin. The new line of cashmere is produced using 70% recycled cashmere, 25% conventional cashmere and 5% responsible wool yarn providing comfort of conventional cashmere

In September 2018, Naadam announced the launch of their high quality cashmere sweaters for USD75. The main aim of the launch is to expand their reach and to explain people how they will ethical, high-end cashmere at such low prices. This launch will also strengthen their position in the market

