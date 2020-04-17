Children Bicycle Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Children Bicycle market will register a 0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3650 million by 2024, from US$ 3560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Children Bicycle business, shared in Chapter 3.

Children Bicycle is the special bicycle for 3-12 years old children.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to economic development and the high sales of Children Bicycle in the international market, the current demand for Children Bicycle product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in Asia-Pacific is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Children Bicycle sales have grown from 32789 K Units in 2012 to 37606 K Units by the end of 2016; and the revenue grew from 3079.2 million USD in 2016 to 3258.4 million USD in 2022.

Children Bicycle is mainly manufactured and sold by Accell, Giant and Dorel; and these companies occupied about 22.88% market share in 2016.

Geographically, China is the largest production market in the world, which took about 34.27% of the global production volume in 2016 and share 28.41% of global total consumption volume.

Although sales of Children Bicycle brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Children Bicycle field hastily.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Children Bicycle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accell

Giant

Dorel Industries

Trek

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

ByK Bikes

RoyalBaby

Happy dino

Goodbaby

Phoenix

Flying Pigeon

FOREVER

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Children Bicycle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

<14 inch

14-18 inch

>18 inch

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

<5 year-olds

5-8 year-olds

>8 year-olds

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Children Bicycle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Children Bicycle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Children Bicycle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Children Bicycle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Children Bicycle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

