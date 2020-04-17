Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 Analysis by Top key Players, Share, Demand, Application, Technology, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025

Cold chain services are generally designed to provide storage conditions and ideal transportation for temperature-sensitive items. Growing demand for fast delivery and fresh products requirements allied with the e-commerce-based products delivery market have created a substantial improvement in cold chain procedures. Increasing trend of buying fresh products online has leading to new challenges and opportunities.
These comprise requirement of innovative results to deliver automated warehouse, last-mile delivery to achieve inventories and decrease per-item prices, and low-cost and inventive temperature observing devices to preserve safety of fresh food products.
This report provides a detailed study of global cold chain logistics market analysis, opportunities, growth. It also covers the study of key players, regional analysis, historical analysis etc. Cold chain is one of the most growing market in the logistics trade. It is anticipated to rise at a huge pace over the forecast period.
The global cold chain logistics market segmentation is dependent on geography, application, and type. By application type, the cold chain logistics is sub-segmented into fruits and vegetables, dairy and frozen desserts, seafood and fish, pharmaceuticals, drugs, bakery and confectionary, and others. Among these, seafood & fish, meat was the largest cold chain logistics share producing segment in previous years. Though, pharmaceuticals & drugs segment is estimated to witness widest growth in upcoming years. Other developing applications this market such as bakery and confectionary are anticipated to witness moral growth over a forecast year.
Geographically, the global cold chain logistics market is sub-segmented into APAC (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of APAC), North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.), Europe (France, Italy, Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe), and LAMEA (Middle East and Africa, Latin America).
Refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport are main types of cold chain structure. The refrigerated storage market is projected to be conquered by the Asia Pacific region. The storage capacities are rising in the Asia Pacific due to the high demand for reducing wastage of fresh foods. The refrigerated transport industry is developing in North America and Europe due to the innovative technologies in refrigerated vans, trucks, containers, and trailers.
Global cold chain logistics market: Key Players
Preferred Freezer Services Inc.
Nichirei Corporation
Lineage Logistics Holdings
Snowman Logistics Ltd.
AmeriCold Logistics LLC
Kloosterboer Group B.V.
Burris Logistics Inc.
Others
Global cold chain logistics market: Segmentation
By Type
Transportation
Road
Rail
Sea
Air
Storage
Reefer Containers
Warehouse
Software
Cloud-based
On-premise
Hardware
Telematica
Sensors
Networking devices
By Application
Vegetables and fruits
Dairy products
Butter
Milk
Ice Cream
Cheese
Fruit Pulp
Meat, Seafood, and Fish
Pharmaceuticals
Blood Banking
Vaccines
Processed Food
Poultry
Bakery products
Others
By Region
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
North America
Mexico
Canada
U.S.
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
LAMEA
Middle East
Latin America
Africa
By Sales Channel
Distribution Channel
Direct Channel
What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Cold Chain Logistics Market’:
– Future prospects and current trends of the global cold chain logistics market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)
– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies
– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics
– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market
– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types
– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.
