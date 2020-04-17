Coronavirus’ business impact: Power Tool Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2028

The latest study on the Power Tool market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Power Tool market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Power Tool market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Power Tool market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Power Tool market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Power Tool market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Power Tool market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

India power tools market is segmented on the basis of end-user, mode of operation and region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial power tools and household power tools. With increasing industrialization, the industrial sector is estimated to dominate in terms of demand for power tools. Industrial segment is estimated to account for 55.8% in terms of value share by end of 2016. The household segment is estimated to account for 44.2% in terms of value share by 2016, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

The electric power tools segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to ease of operation and low operational costs. The segment is expected to be most attractive between 2016 and 2026, and witness significant investment in product development. Electric segment is estimated to account for 56.6% in terms of value share by end of 2026. Pneumatic and others segments are estimated to collectively account for 46.4% in terms of value share by end of 2016.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. With large number of industries concentrated in the region, the market in South India and West India is expected to account for maximum demand for power tools over the forecast period. Market in South India is expected to account for 38.2% of the total India market by the end of 2026. Market in North India is estimated to be growing rapidly, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes market share analysis of the existing international, China-based and domestic players in the market. The report also profiles both global and domestic players in the India power tools market.

Global Players in the market include Atlas Copco AB, Snap-on International, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Actuant Corporation and SKF AB. Regional players in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Kulkarni Power Tools.

COVID-19 Impact on Power Tool Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Power Tool market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Power Tool market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Power Tool market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Power Tool market? Which application of the Power Tool is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Power Tool market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Power Tool market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Power Tool

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Power Tool market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Power Tool market in different regions

