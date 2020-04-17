Coronavirus threat to global Fresh Meat Packaging Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2030

The global Fresh Meat Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fresh Meat Packaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Fresh Meat Packaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fresh Meat Packaging market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fresh Meat Packaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

North America Fresh Meat Packaging Equipment Market

North America Fresh Meat Packaging Film Market<

By Packaging Format

MAP

VSP

VTP

Others

By Material Type

PE

PVC

BOPP

PA

EVOH

PP

Others

By Layer Type

Monolayer

3-layer

5-layer

7-layer

9-layer

By Meat Type

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Key Companies

Film Convertors

Bemis Company, Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Berry Plastic Group, Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A

Packaging Equipment Manufacturer

Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller GmbH & Co.KG

Robert Reiser & Co

Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC

ALKAR-RapidPak, Inc.

Sealpac International BV

Meat Producer

Tyson Foods, Inc.

JBS SA ADR

Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation

National Beef Packing Company, LLC.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Retailer

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Whole Foods Market IP. L.P.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc

Each market player encompassed in the Fresh Meat Packaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Fresh Meat Packaging market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Fresh Meat Packaging Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Fresh Meat Packaging market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Fresh Meat Packaging market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

