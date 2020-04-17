Coronavirus threat to global Fresh Meat Packaging Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2030

The global Fresh Meat Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Fresh Meat Packaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Fresh Meat Packaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fresh Meat Packaging market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Fresh Meat Packaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
- North America Fresh Meat Packaging Equipment Market
- North America Fresh Meat Packaging Film Market<
- By Packaging Format
- MAP
- VSP
- VTP
- Others
- By Material Type
- PE
- PVC
- BOPP
- PA
- EVOH
- PP
- Others
- By Layer Type
- Monolayer
- 3-layer
- 5-layer
- 7-layer
- 9-layer
- By Meat Type
- Beef
- Pork
- Poultry
- Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Key Companies
- Film Convertors
- Bemis Company, Inc.
- Winpak Ltd.
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Berry Plastic Group, Inc.
- Coveris Holdings S.A
- Packaging Equipment Manufacturer
- Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller GmbH & Co.KG
- Robert Reiser & Co
- Harpak-ULMA Packaging, LLC
- ALKAR-RapidPak, Inc.
- Sealpac International BV
- Meat Producer
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
- JBS SA ADR
- Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation
- National Beef Packing Company, LLC.
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Retailer
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
- The Kroger Co.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation
- Whole Foods Market IP. L.P.
- Wegmans Food Markets Inc
Each market player encompassed in the Fresh Meat Packaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
COVID-19 Impact on Fresh Meat Packaging Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Fresh Meat Packaging market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Fresh Meat Packaging market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
