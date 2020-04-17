Coronavirus threat to global mHealth Market 2020 – Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2030

The global mHealth market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the mHealth market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the mHealth market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

companies profiled in the report include Dexcom, Inc., Apple Inc., FitBit, Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Livongo Health, Noom, Inc., Ginger.io, Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow, Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health, Inc., HealthMine, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics.

The global mHealth market has been segmented as follows:

Global mHealth Market, by Product

Connected Medical Devices Heart Rate Monitors Activity Monitors Electrocardiograph Fetal Monitoring Neuromonitoring Others

mHealth Applications Fitness & Wellness Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases Central Nervous System Disease Respiratory Diseases Musculoskeletal Diseases Smoking Cessation Medication Adherence Others

mHealth Services

Global mHealth Market, by End User

B2B Patients Caregivers

B2C Providers Payers Employers Others



Global mHealth Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the mHealth market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the mHealth market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on mHealth Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global mHealth market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the mHealth market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

