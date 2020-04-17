Coronavirus threat to global Sports Compression Clothing Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2019-2029

Analysis of the Global Sports Compression Clothing Market

A recent market research report on the Sports Compression Clothing market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market.

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Sports Compression Clothing market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Sports Compression Clothing

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Sports Compression Clothing market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Sports Compression Clothing in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Sports Compression Clothing Market

The presented report dissects the Sports Compression Clothing market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Key Trend

Product differentiation remains the only strategy for sustaining in the sports compression clothing market. While multiple avenues are being explored for differing products, some companies in sports compression clothing market have developed trademarked fabrics. Virus Performance is one of the companies carrying multiple trademarked fabrics such as COOLJADE, BIOCERAMIC and COFFEE CHARCOAL. This product differentiation has facilitated the company to provide sports compression clothing according to consumer inclinations, and in turn increase their sales.

Companies Leveraging Online Retail to Boost Sports Compression Clothing Adoption

The sports compression clothing market is highly fragmented with top players controlling around 20% of revenue share. Under Armour and 2XU Pty. Ltd. are the market leaders in sports compression clothing market, while Wacoal, WOLACO, MudGear and Nike Inc. are some of the top competitors. Being in nascent stage of development, multiple players in the market have shown high reliance on domestic markets. To increase their reach, companies have been shown to make their products available through online retail. While some sports compression clothing manufacturers have been reliant on third party e-commerce, others have been focusing on increasing traffic and conversion rate of their proprietary sites.

In 2019, Brooks Sports, Inc announced to pull out production bases for multiple products from China and establish these units in alternative countries. Focus of the company on Vietnam is expected to be high during upcoming years.

In January 2018, Adidas AG entered the market of sports compression clothing with their new product line “Alphaskin”. The product line was launched in three different varieties Alphaskin 360, Alphaskin Tech and Alphaskin Sport.

In 2018, WOLACO launched new products in their sports compression clothing line tailored for women. The company also established their showroom and office in New York City.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Sports Compression Clothing market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Sports Compression Clothing market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Sports Compression Clothing market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

