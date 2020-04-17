Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Worth Observing Growth: BASF SE, Clariant, Chem India Pigments, Dayglo Color, Eckart, Elemental Srl, Geotech, Kobo Products, others

Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market : Inclusive Insight

The Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: BASF SE, Clariant, Chem India Pigments, Dayglo Color, Eckart, Elemental Srl, Geotech, Kobo Products, Koel Colours, Kolortek LANXESS, Li Pigments, Merck Performance Materials , Miyoshi Kasei, Nihon Koken Kogyo, Nubiola Neelikon , Sandream Impact, Sensient, Cosmetic Technologies , Sun Chemical, Sudarshan , Toshiki Pigment, Toyal Europea, Venator Materials PLC. and others

Unique structure of the report

Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market, By Elemental Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Oil Soluble Colours, Water Soluble Colours), By Type (Dyes, Pigments), By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect and Special Purchase Products, Others), By Technology (Pigment Dispersion, Surface Treatments), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on elemental composition, type, application and technology. In 2018, organic pigments segment is valued to rule with the highest market share in the forecast period. An organic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into lakes, toners and true pigments. An inorganic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into white pigments, iron oxide, chromium dioxide, mica, ultramarines and others.

Dyes is segmented on the basis of type into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes and others. Pigment is segmented on the basis of type into special effect pigments, surface treated pigments, nano pigments and natural colorants.

Facial makeup is segmented on the basis of application into powder, foundation and brushers. Eye makeup is segmented on the basis of application into eye liner, eye shadow and mascara. A lip product is segmented on the basis of application into lip stick, lip gloss and lip liner. Nail products is segmented on the basis of application into nail polish, nail treatment. Others are segmented on the basis of application into toothpaste, hair shampoo & conditioner and sunless tanning products. Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Production by Regions

– Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Production by Regions

– Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Revenue by Regions

– Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Consumption by Regions

Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Production by Type

– Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Revenue by Type

– Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Price by Type

Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

