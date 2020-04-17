COVID-19 impact: Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Growth, Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading key Players and Forecasts by 2028

https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3211?source=atm

The report segments the global flame resistant fabric market based on key applications such as industrial protective clothing, law enforcement and firefighting services, transport and others such as home textiles. It provides analysis of the key regional markets for flame resistant fabrics such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Regional segmentation includes key application market in each region. This study includes regional as well as application market in terms of volume (million square meters) and revenue (USD million). The flame resistant fabrics report also provides analysis of key applications with the help of the market attractiveness tool.

The study on flame resistant fabrics also provides market share of key companies for 2013. Fabric and fiber manufacturers covered in the report include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Milliken & Company, TenCate, PBI Performance Products, Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, Solvay S.A., Teijin Aramid BV, and Toyobo Co., Ltd.. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview (2011 to 2013), product portfolio (specific to the market), business strategies, and recent developments.

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study on flame resistant fabrics include the Technical Textile and Nonwoven Association (TTNA), Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and company presentations.

The report segments the global flame resistant fabrics market as:

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market – Application Analysis Industrial protective clothing Law enforcement and firefighting services Transport Others (Including home furnishings, etc.)



Flame Resistant Fabrics Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



COVID-19 Impact on Flame Resistant Fabrics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Flame Resistant Fabrics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Flame Resistant Fabrics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

