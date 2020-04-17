COVID-19 impact: High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Research Insights 2019 Global Industry Outlook Shared in Detailed Report, Forecast to 2025

The latest study on the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market landscape. The thorough assessment of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., SAS Institute, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Dell Inc., Cray Inc., Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ATOS SE, active in theglobal High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market have beenprofiled in this study. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, and revenue along with strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.Market revenue share (in terms of US$ Mn and %) has also been provided for players as profiled in the report.

Market Segmentation: Global High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

HPC & HPDA Market, by Component

Hardware Server HPC Server HFDA Server Storage

Software (Applications and platform)

Services

Network

Cloud

HPC & HPDA Market, by Industry Application

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy &Utilities

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transport & Logistics

Government

Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others (Geo science, Weather)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the HPC & HPDA market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



COVID-19 Impact on High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

