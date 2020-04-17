Covid-19 Impact: What Does The Future Hold For PharmSource: Contract Manufacturing of Novel In-Licensed Drugs-2020 Edition

This expert trend report explores in-licensing trends among FDA New Molecule Entity (NME) approvals 2014-2018, and analyzes how licensing patterns affect propensity to outsource finished dose manufacture. This report is critical for establishing an understanding of the ways bio/pharmaceutical companies source their drugs, and the factor that make them more likely to engage a contract manufacturing organization (CMO).
Scope
– CMO executives who must have a deep understanding of the NME approvals landscape to make strategic planning and investment decisions.
– Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
– Pharmaceutical and biotech companies evaluating potential licensing deals as a licensor or licensee.
– Investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.
– Overview of novel drugs (NMEs) approved by FDA 2014-2018
– Detailed analysis of dose outsourcing likelihood by: licensing status, market cap, molecule type
– Spotlight on licensing deals and outsourcing propensity
– Detailed methodology explains use of data from the Pharma Intelligence Center databases
