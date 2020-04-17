COVID-19: Potential impact on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2029

The latest study on the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

manufacturers have a vital role in the penetration and development of advanced driver assistance systems. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance safety technologies. Increasing initiatives in the automotive sector to enhance car safety and develop autonomous vehicles are triggering higher investments in ADAS by OEMs. This is expected to create potential opportunities for testing equipment needed for ADAS.

According to this research report, the demand for advanced driver assistance system is expected to increase at a stellar rate in the coming years. The sales of advanced driver assistance systems testing equipment is poised to grow at a higher rate of more than 12% during the forecast period (2018-2028) and is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 140 Mn by end of the assessment year (2028).

Automotive OEMs are original manufacturers of vehicles. With growing awareness of road safety systems, rapid penetration of ADAS is being witnessed. OEMs are incorporating ADAS in their vehicles to ensure enhanced vehicle protection. This has resulted in increased use of testing equipment for ADAS by OEMs. The sale of ADAS testing equipment by OEMs is estimated to surpass US$ 100 Mn by end of the assessment period (2028).

COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

