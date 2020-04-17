COVID-19: Potential impact on Car Rental Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2028

The latest study on the Car Rental market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Car Rental market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Car Rental market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions. The report suggests that the Car Rental market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Car Rental market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Seamless delivery of tailor-made reports available in different formats Segments of the Car Rental Market Evaluated in the Report: Competitive Analysis The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Car Rental market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Car Rental market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report. The report segments the market on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the North American market has been further segmented into the U.S. and the other countries (Canada and Mexico) market. The report also segments the market based on the types of cars, which include luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, SUV’s and MUV’s. It also segments the market on the basis of category as local usage, airport, outstation, and others (self drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

For better understanding of the car rental market, we have given a detailed analysis of the supply chain. A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of the competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the geographies are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The company profiles are inclusive of the company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of car rental. Some of the major market participants profiled in this report include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Inc., EuropCar and Sixt among others.

Car Rental Market: By geography

North America U.S. Others (Canada and Mexico)

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Car Rental Market: By type of car

Luxury Cars

Executive Cars

Economy Cars

SUV\’s

MUV\’s

Car Rental Market: By category

Local Usage

Airport Transport

Outstation

Others (self drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions)

COVID-19 Impact on Car Rental Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Car Rental market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Car Rental market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Car Rental market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Car Rental market? Which application of the Car Rental is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Car Rental market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Car Rental market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Car Rental market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Car Rental

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Car Rental market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Car Rental market in different regions

