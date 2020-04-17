COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Automotive Seats Market – Global Analysis on Applications 2025

The presented market report on the global Automotive Seats market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Automotive Seats market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Automotive Seats market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Automotive Seats market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Automotive Seats market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Automotive Seats market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=42

Automotive Seats Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Automotive Seats market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Automotive Seats market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

With innovation gaining focus in the automotive seats market, leading companies are coming together for research and development of innovative and novel automotive seating solutions. In line with the same pervasive trend, Lear Corporation announced entering a partnership with Gentherm Inc. for research and development of thermal seating systems. The companies will be focusing on developing a modular and integrated heating and cooling system for Lear’s Intu seating systems.

In order to stay at pace with the changing demands of the automotive industry, Faurecia announced the opening of a research and development center specifically for automotive seating. The facility was built with an investment of over US$ 14 million and will be focusing on the production of advanced electromechanical parts for seating systems such as backrest adjuster and electric backrest.

To capitalize on the burgeoning demand for automotive seats, Toyota Boshoku announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyo Seats Co., Ltd., and Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd., to form a joint venture for the manufacturing of automotive seats in the US. The newly formed alliance is aiming to leverage the expertise of each of the partners for acquiring an order from the Mazda Toyota joint venture in the US which is scheduled to begin production of vehicles from 2021.

Growing innovation towards the development of seating systems for autonomous vehicles received a substantial boost when Magna, a Canadian-based automotive seats manufacturer showcased its reconfigurable seating technology specifically tailored for autonomous vehicles. The company unveiled three different seating ecosystems for car sharing, long road trips, and autonomous ride-sharing.

Other key players operating in the automotive seats market include TACHI-S Co., Ltd., IFB Industries Limited, and Adient Plc.

Additional Insight:

Bench/Split Bench Seats Continue to Find Increasing Usage in LCVs

Demand for bench automotive seats is expected to prevail in the market with the product finding widespread adoption as a rear seat in cars. Bench or split bench seats offer enough space to accommodate more people relative to bucket seats making which is driving its adoption in lightweight commercial vehicles, (LCVs) SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans. Additionally, demand for bench and split bench seats is expected to remain buoyant specifically in the LCV segment with proliferating ride-sharing market bolstering sales of the vehicles.

The pervasive trend of interior personalization in automobiles is expected to drive demand for automotive seats with different cover material such as synthetic leather, fabric, and genuine leather while technological advancements are allowing consumers to choose from seats offering functionalities such as powered controls, heating or a combination of both.

Research Methodology

The report on automotive seats market is a consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used for obtaining invaluable insights into the automotive seats market. Interviewing experts from the automotive seats market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, company press releases, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive seats market. Results from both steps of research were cross-referenced with each other to filter out erroneous information and create an authentic and accurate forecast of the automotive seats market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive Seats market segments are included in the report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=42

Essential Takeaways from the Automotive Seats Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Automotive Seats market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Automotive Seats market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Automotive Seats market

Important queries related to the Automotive Seats market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Automotive Seats market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Automotive Seats market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Automotive Seats ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=42

Why Choose Fact.MR