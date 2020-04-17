Cutting Boards Market 2019 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Cutting Boards market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11000 million by 2024, from US$ 9580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cutting Boards business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cutting Boards market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Cutting Boards, also called chopping boards, is a type of kitchen utensils, mainly used in conjunction with the knife to cut meat, fish, vegetables and fruits and so on.

The Cutting Boards industry concentration is low; there are more than ten thousand manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from North America, Western European and Japan.

The Cutting Boards industry is distributed by raw materials, many global famous manufactures in U.S. and E.U. make the woody cutting boards, while Chinese adopt bamboo widely, such as Suncha and Fujian Huayun. Japan as the advanced industrial country with a long story of cooking culture, the two famous cutting board companies both mainly adopt composite materials. Since the characters of cutting board industry, companies always manufacture located.

The key consumption markets locate at developing countries, because of the higher replacement rate of cheaper cutting boards. While food industry, supermarkets and restaurants, etc. become increasing consumption fields. China takes the market share of 34.33%, followed by U.S.A. with 24.84%. Europe and Japan’s consumption market occupies 21.86%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and there will be appeared more specialized companies.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international companies prefer combination of stationed in physical stores and electricity sales, or some kitchen ware brands set direct-sale store and present their cutting boards.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business covering located market, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Cutting Boards market, there still exists a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

The market is influenced by the price, while the cutting boards are necessities of life. People considers the low price referring to low quality and high replacement rate, hence some more expensive cutting boards are quite popular. Although China domestic companies have price advantage since the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products, the duration is much shorter than high quality goods.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the stable and a little bit slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands in similar class will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, such as luxury psychology as the increasing incomes, and the customs policy and environment policies, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of new material Cutting Boards will increase.

This study considers the Cutting Boards value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wood material

Plastic material

Composite materials

Bamboo materials

Other (glass, steel, marble material etc.)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household use

Industrial use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

John Boos

Epicurean

Joseph Joseph

Edward Wohl

San Jamar

Suncha

Sage

Larch Wood

Paul Michael

Neoflam

Fackelmann

Hasegawa

Zeller Present

Parker-Asahi

Madeira

Fujian Huayun

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cutting Boards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cutting Boards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cutting Boards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cutting Boards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cutting Boards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cutting Boards Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cutting Boards Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cutting Boards Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cutting Boards Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wood material

2.2.2 Plastic material

2.2.3 Composite materials

2.2.4 Bamboo materials

2.2.5 Other (glass, steel, marble material etc.)

2.3 Cutting Boards Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cutting Boards Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cutting Boards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Cutting Boards Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cutting Boards Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household use

2.4.2 Industrial use

2.5 Cutting Boards Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cutting Boards Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cutting Boards Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Cutting Boards Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cutting Boards by Players

3.1 Global Cutting Boards Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global

Continued….

