Data Protection as a Service Market Insights,Growth, Market Size Global Market Share, Global Market Size, Trends, Sales, Revenue, Forecast and Detailed Analysis by 2027

The global data protection as a service market accounted to US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the data protection as a service market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. North America led the data protection as a service market in 2018 with a significant market share, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cost-effective data protection as a service and disaster recovery services have enhanced the growth avenue of the market.

Stringent data protection regulations made for information security

With the increasing size and scope of privacy breaches, there is a shift towards broadening enforcement powers and sanctions for data protection. With the implementation of data protection law, improvements in penalties as stipulated in the EU General Data Protection Regulation, will be implemented in a country such as Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong (China). This factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the data protection as a service market growth during the forecast period.

Deployment Insights

The global data protection as a service market by type is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Public cloud segment dominates the data protection as a service market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Public cloud models are generally preferred by SME’s as the capital investment for this model is very less as compared to the private cloud model.

Organization Size Insights

The data protection as a service market by end user is further segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment of the data protection as a service market dominated the organiation size segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. With the increasing stringent regulations, data protection related services are being widely adopted by SMEs.

Key Players:

Acronis International GmbH

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Commvault

Carbonite, Inc

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Quantum Corporation

VMware, Inc.

