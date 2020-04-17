Demand for Mushroom Substrate Market Driven by Shifting Consumer Perceptions and Growing Awareness

Market Outlook

A mushroom substrate is a substance on which mushroom grows, it acts as a medium for mycelium to grow and proliferate. The most common mushroom substrate used is cereal straw such as rye, wheat and oats, as it helps to grow many different varieties of mushroom. Mushroom cultivation is an old practice but now it has become popular across the globe. Mushroom substrates are utilized mostly by producers for the small-scale production of mycelium. Mushroom substrates can be produced from any clean agricultural waste material on which spawn is added. Spawn is a nutritious material on which mycelium starts growing and then the mushroom starts colonizing on mushroom substrates. Use of mushroom substrate is also an eco-friendly way of cultivating mushroom. Mycelium cultivation through mushroom substrates has helped to ease the helplessness of poverty and have strengthened livelihoods, as it does not require access to land and significant capital investment. As a result of these properties, call for mushroom substrates is witnessing increasing demand in the market.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23878

Reasons for Covering this Title

Recently, there has been an increase in demand for mushroom due to its medicinal properties. Today, approximately 6 -7% of edible mushroom is known to have medicinal properties and have been used in traditional Chinese medicine since ages. Mushroom cultivation using mushroom substrates plays an important role in supporting the local economy of a rural area by contributing to nutritious food, food security, medicine, income through trade and offering opportunities for small-scale food processing industry; that too without investing much on raw material. Due to the above-mentioned reasons, it is expected that the demand for mushroom substrate is likely to remain steady over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

In the past few decades, the use of mushroom substrates in many developing countries has increased, owing to rising cost of raw material and increasing awareness among the consumers

Global Mushroom Substrates: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global mushroom substrates market has been segmented as –

Sawdust

Grain

Plug/Dowel

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the global Mushroom Substrates market has been segmented as –

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Stores

Others

For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23878

Global Mushroom Substrates Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants operating in the global mushroom substrates market are: JSC Ramundas, Anyang Gemco Energy Machinery Co., Ltd, North Spore, Weimar Enterprise Sdn Bhd., Baltic Wood Service, SETAV LTD., Ontario Sawdust Supplies Ltd, Millwood Holdings Limited., Artesia Sawdust, Freres Lumber Co., Inc. and The Frantz Company among others.

The global mushroom substrates market has evolved over the time due to the increase in demand for organic mushroom in the foodservice industry and is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.