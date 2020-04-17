Drain Cleaning Equipment Market witnessing high growth during forecast period 2020-2027

Globally, the drain cleaning equipment market is heavily fragmented, with a substantial number of regional market players with limited business offerings and customer base. However, a selected number of market manufacturers dominate the global market with their strong brand recognition and competitive positioning. Factors such as low entry barriers, a notable number of market players, and competitively priced products have attributed to high market competition across the price-sensitive Asian market. Whereas, among developed economies such as the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan, the market is primarily dominated by a selected number of recognized and well-positioning market players that offer number market-related offerings. Presently, numerous market players that are operating in the global drain cleaning equipment market provide a wide range of products such as hand tools, pushrod cameras, locating equipment, jetters, rodders, flexible shaft machine, and continuous cable machine among other products that have application across drain cleaning activities.

The electrically powered equipment dominated the market by power source owing to the easy availability of batteries and electric power sources along with improved equipment efficiencies compared with manually operated and fuel-powered equipment. Whereas, among end-user, the growing popularity of do it yourself culture has attributed in its rising market growth of DIY users compared to professional end-users, which is expected to continue to maintain its market dominance during the coming years. The strong presence of a notable number of small & medium market players has resulted in the popularity of retail-based sales channels, which dominated the market segmentation by sales channel in 2019. However, from a growth perspective, the distributor segment is expected to witness more lucrative growth rate owing to the lack of prominent market players across emerging Asian and African regions.

The residential construction of the U.S. is experiencing a high growth attributed to the increased demand for more apartments. This will further result in a rise in the construction sector; thus, influencing the market growth for the drain cleaning equipment market. Also, the high spending capability of the population residing in the country is another factor fueling market growth. The American Water Works Association’s (AWWA’s) report for 2019, rated the state of the industry at 4.85 on a scale of 1 to 7, up from 4.47 in the 2018 report and 4.34 in 2017. The trend had been downward for the previous 14 years and has now turned clearly up. According to the report, the renewal and replacement of aging water and wastewater infrastructure is the major issue and challenge anticipated to affect the water/wastewater industry in the coming years. This may attract investments in the renovation of sewage infrastructure in the coming years. Thus, driving the demand for drain cleaning equipment market during .the forecast period.

The report segments the global drain cleaning equipment market as follows:

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market – By Product

Hand Tool Snake Auger Plunger Others

Sink Machine

Sectional Machines

Rodders

Jetters Cart Jetters Skid Mounted Jetters Trailer Jetters

Push Rod Camera

Locating Equipment

Flexible Shaft Machine

Drum / Continuous Cable Machine

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market – By Power Source

Hand Operated

Fuel Powered

Gas Powered

Electric

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market – By Sales Channel

Online

Retail

Distributor

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market – By End-user

Professional

Do it yourself

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



