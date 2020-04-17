Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Detailed Analytical Overview By 2027

The emergency shutdown systems market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 457.43 Mn in 2018 to US$ 762.02 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
Emergency shutdown systems are mostly deployed in manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and several other industries. However, the growth in these sector is likely to drive the Europe emergency shutdown systems market. Major companies such as ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hima Paul Hildebrandt, Honeywell International Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation are also likely to drive the emergency shutdown systems market.
To minimize the impact of emergencies that are typically associated with unregulated flooding, hydrocarbon escape, or fire outbreaks in areas containing hydrocarbons or sectors that may otherwise be risky, Emergency shutdown system (ESD) are designed. Such factors are likely to drive the Europe emergency systems market. Stringent rules and regulation related to safety and environment concern is likely to drive the Europe emergency shutdown systems market.
Europe emergency shutdown system market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. Upcoming oil and gas refining projects are likely to provide the opportunities for emergency shutdown systems market. High design and development cost for SMEs might hamper the emergency shutdown systems market.
Europe Emergency Shutdown System Market-Companies Mentioned
- Siemens AG
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- Cameron International Corporation
- OMRON Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
REST OF EUROPE EMERGENCY SHUTDOWN SYSTEMS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 (US$ MN)
Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market – Segmentation
Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market – By Component
- Switches
- Sensors
- Programmable Safety System
- Safety Valves
- Actuators
- Others
Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market – By Control Method
- Pneumatic
- Electrical
- Fiber Optic
- Hydraulic
Europe Emergency Shutdown Systems Market – By End User Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Refining
- Power Generation
- Chemical
- Others
Europe Emergency Shutdown System Market – By Country
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
