Exhaustive Study on Variable Speed Drive Market 2019 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players Like ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Danfoss

The Variable Speed Drive market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Variable Speed Drive regulates the rotational force and speed of the electric motor by altering the frequency of the power being provided to the motor. Motors are widely used in offices and industries. Motors perform in various machines such as power plant fans, sewage and irrigation pumps, milking machines, and paper machines. Moreover, variable speed drive is crucial components in electrical devices such as compressor, pump, conveyor, fan, and devices. Compared to other motor controllers, the installation of a variable speed drive is much more comfortable.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Danfoss, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider, Siemens AG, WEG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rising demand for energy-efficient devices and an increase in urbanization in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of the variable speed drive market. However, high cost related to the motors and its maintenance is expected to restrain the growth of the variable speed drive market. The advantage such as reduced voltage sag, controlled initial current that extends the life of the motor, and controlled acceleration fascinates industries to adopt variable speed drives.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Variable Speed Drive industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global Variable speed drive market is segmented on the basis of voltage, type, power, applications, end-user. On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented as low voltage, medium voltage. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as AC drives, DC drives, servo drives. On the basis of power, the market is segmented as micro-power drives, low-power drives, medium-power drives, high-power drives. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as pumps, fans, compressors, conveyors, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as oil and gas, industrial, infrastructure, power generation.

The Variable Speed Drive market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

