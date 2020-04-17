Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Analysis by Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Emerging Trends growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2020-2025

Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market was valued at USD 632 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2025. The market is driven by increasing demand for applications such as automotive and Oil & Gas industries in regions such as Asia Pacific and North America.

Positive growth of automotive industry is a major factor contributing in the growth of the global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber market. Automobiles are forecasted to be the major end-use industry of the Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber market from 2018 to 2025. Extensive amount of Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber is used for the manufacture of O-rings, V belts, seals, fuel hoses, and other products used in the automobiles industry.

The global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber market can be segmented into segmented into Hoses, Belts, Seals & O-rings, Adhesives & Sealants, Cables, and others, based on product type. The Hoses segment is predicted to gain major share of the market in forecast period, due to rise in the demand for solar panels from end-use industries such as automotive, oil & gas, and other. These Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber can withstand wide range of temperatures from -40 °C to 107 °C which enables it to be used in numerous end use industries.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is forecasted to demonstrate robust growth owing to government initiatives as well as industrial expansion in developing countries in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include JSR Corporation, Lanxess and Others.

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/598405 .

