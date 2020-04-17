Flatbread Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Top Key Players – American Flatbread Company Inc., California Lavash, Conagra Brands, Inc., Evron foods Ltd

Flatbread market accounted to US$ 81,796.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145,180.9 Mn by 2027.

The Flatbread Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Flatbread market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of superfoods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Under the product segment, tortilla segment accounted for the largest share in the global flatbread market in 2018. Tortilla is a soft, thin, and flat unleavened round bread. It is typically made from wheat and corn flours. The commercially available tortillas come in 6, 8, 10, and 12 inch sizes. Tortillas can be eaten plain or used as food wraps. They are commonly used in Spanish and Mexican dishes such as fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, burritos, and Tex-Mex cuisines. Tortillas are considered a healthy flatbread options. They have replaced white sandwich breads in many parts of the world as they are considered more wholesome. The versatile application of tortillas as wraps in the food and beverage industry has resulted in a significant demand for tortillas from the HORECA sector. The availability of factory produced tortillas with homemade or traditional taste at reasonably low cost is expected to drive the growth of the global tortilla market.

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flatbread products made from whole grain have high amounts of fiber, an essential nutrient that can help prevent obesity and also help reduce the risk of constipation, diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol. Flatbreads are the oldest form of bread products and are mainly consumed in North Africa, Southern Europe, the Middle-East, Indian subcontinent, Turkey, and Central America. Many different types of flatbreads, such as tortilla, naan, pita, Lebanese khubz, Greek pita, Turkish pide, among others, are consumed globally. Growing demand for convenience food products is expected to drive the market for flatbread in the up-coming years.

