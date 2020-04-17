Folding Furniture Market Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Folding Furniture market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12700 million by 2024, from US$ 9060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Folding Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

Folding furniture is usually a great option for small spaces. It takes very little space when not used and it becomes as functional and great as any other type of furniture.

China constituted largest market share in terms of revenue in the overall foldable furniture market in 2016, followed by Europe. Growth in China and India is supplemented by rapid urbanization and need for efficient use of the available space.

The folding furniture market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel. Among its key product types such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture, sofa is the most popular product type as it enhances the decor of the living room and accounts for around 35% of the total folding furniture revenue. The market for foldable beds would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to adoption of coliving trend in the US, and innovative bed designs such as murphy beds, wall beds which would fetch the demand in near future.

The folding furniture market is very fragmentation market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 15% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. With increased focus on urbanization, the folding furniture market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Folding Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2692682

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ikea

Leggett & Platt

Dorel Industries

Hussey Seating

Lifetime Products

La-Z-Boy

KI

Haworth

Quanyou

Meco Corporation

BBMG Tiantan Furniture

Flexsteel Industries

RUKU Klappmöbel

Maxchief Europe

Sauder Woodworking

Qumei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Folding Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Chairs

Tables

Sofas

Beds

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-folding-furniture-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Folding Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Folding Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Folding Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Folding Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Folding Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Folding Furniture Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Folding Furniture Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Folding Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Folding Furniture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Chairs

2.2.2 Tables

2.2.3 Sofas

2.2.4 Beds

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Folding Furniture Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Folding Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Folding Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Folding Furniture Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Folding Furniture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Folding Furniture Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Folding Furniture Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Folding Furniture Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Folding Furniture Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Folding Furniture by Players

3.1 Global Folding Furniture Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Folding Furniture Sales by Players (2017-

Continued….

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2692682

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155