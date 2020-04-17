Food Safety Testing Market Share, Trends, And Forecasts To 2020-2025 with Key Players: Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Bio-Rad Laboratories and LabCorp

Food Safety Testing Market Overview:

The Food Safety Testing Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Food & Beverage industries should drive Food Safety Testing market size. North America Food Safety Testing Market is expected to reach USD 9,653.63 million by 2025 from USD 5,512.32 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Further, Identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the North America Food Safety Testing Industry. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising outbreak of food borne illness, stringent regulations imposed in food industry, increased globalization of food trade, advancements in technology, rising demand of convenience and packaged food products and augmented incidences of outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing. On the other hand, lack of infrastructure for food control may hinder the growth of the market.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and LabCorp. Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, TÜV NORD GROUP, AsureQuality, Mérieux NutriSciences, ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Accugen Laboratories, Inc., ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc.

By Testing Type (Pathogens, GMO, Toxins, Pesticides, Others),

By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Microarrays, Rapid assay, Flow cytometry, Others),

By Contaminants (Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, Moulds, Others)



Based on regions, the Food Safety Testing Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Competitive Analysis: Worldwide Food Safety Testing Market

North America Food Safety Testing Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report includes market shares of Food Safety Testing Market for North America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Food Safety TestingMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Food Safety Testingmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Food Safety Testingindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

