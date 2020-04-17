Functional Coil Coating Market Growth Forecast, Demand and Top Key Players Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company

The global Functional Coil Coating Market was valued at $651.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $948.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Functional coil coating is a chemical pre-treatment of the metal surface on either one side or both the sides. Base material to produce functional coil coating includes polyester, silicone modified polyester, polyurethane, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), and plastisol. Polyester is the preferred material in the functional coil coatings due to their properties.

Get Sample of the Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728109/sample

The major key players operating in the functional coil coatings industry include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KelCoatings Ltd., Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, and The Chemours Company. Other players operating in this market include Unichem, Lord Corporation, Chemetall Group, and ARCEO Engineering.

The Functional Coil Coating Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Increase in demand for corrosion-resistant products drives the need for functional coil coatings. Owing to the advantages of functional coil coatings such as higher paint adherence, superior chemical & water resistance, and enhanced aesthetics, the demand for pre-coated metal in the automotive, home appliances, and furniture industries is expected to increase considerably. Functional coatings applied on the surface of steel and aluminum help to increase their durability and provide additional protection against corrosion. However, high cost of the process equipment and consumer propensity toward using the product which does not comprise steel and aluminum restrict the market growth. Conversely, recycling of coating waste and increase in use of organic coating materials are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunity for market expansion.

The global Functional Coil Coating Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012728109/discount

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Functional Coil Coating Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Functional Coil Coating Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Functional Coil Coating Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Functional Coil Coating Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Functional Coil Coating Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]