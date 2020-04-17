Geriatric Medicines Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Geriatric Medicines market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Geriatric Medicines market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.The Global Geriatric Medicines Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 1,157.34 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

Some major key players in global Geriatric Medicines Market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Company Inc., and Sanofi S.A. among others.

The global Geriatric Medicines market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Geriatric Medicines Market report include:

On the basis of therapeutic category, the global geriatric medicines market is segmented into Analgesics, Antihypertensive, Statins, Antidiabetics, Proton Pump Inhibitor, Anticoagulant, Antipsychotic, and Antidepressant. Pain as an indication is associated with old age and the middle age population unveils the high occurrence rate of pain related syndromes. Based on current trends and the demand for proper therapy, the market is anticipated to witness high growth for therapeutic conditions during the forecast period. On the basis of therapeutic conditions, the global geriatric medicines market is segmented into Cardiovascular, Arthritis, Neurological, Cancer, Osteoporosis, and Respiratory. In 2018, the cardiovascular disease is estimated to be the dominating segment primarily due to the high proliferation of several cardiac disorders such as coronary artery disease, stroke, and hypertension.

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

