Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Players with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

3D printing is a manufacturing process that can be used to create physical objects based on digital designs. This is done by using an additive process in which an object is created by a physical machine that prints layer after layer of material until the object is completed.

Rising demand for commercial buildings is propelling the growth of 3D printing in constructions in various geographies. In 2017, APAC is the prominent region for 3D printing in construction and is estimated to grow with CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global 3D Printing in Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2344034

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun)

Xtreee

Monolite UK

Apis Cor

Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP)

Cybe Construction

Sika

Betabram

Rohaco

Imprimere

Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

Icon

Total Kustom

Spetsavia

Cazza Construction Technologies

3D Printhuset

Acciona

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2344034

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Concrete

Plastics

Metals

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-3d-printing-in-construction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing in Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Concrete

1.4.3 Plastics

1.4.4 Metals

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Printing in Construction Market Size

2.2 3D Printing in Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 3D Printing in Construction Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printing in Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 3D Printing in Constructio

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155