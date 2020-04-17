GLOBAL AI IN AGRICULTURE MARKET SWOT ANALYSIS AND KEY GROWTH METHODOLOGIES | IBM, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, DESCARTES LABS, DEERE & COMPANY, GRANULAR

To meet the strategic as well as the specific needs of the organization or business, a comprehensive market research report has to be in place. All the data of this AI in Agriculture report is exceptionally useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export, and consumption. The geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas. Competitive landscape is explored in terms of product range, strategies, and future prospects of the key players of the ICT industry.
The Global AI in Agriculture Market accounted for USD 432.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% forecast to 2025.
Major Industry Competitors: AI in Agriculture Market
Some of the major players in global AI in agriculture market are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular, aWhere, The Climate Corporation¸ Agribotix LLC, Tule Technologies, Prospera, Mavrx Inc., Cropx, Harvest Croo, Farmbot, Trace Genomics, Spensa Technologies Inc., Resson, Vision Robotics and Autonomous Tractor Corporation among others.
Key Segmentation: AI in Agriculture Market
By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, AI-As-A-Service), By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision), By Application (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics)
Regional Outlook
North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)
Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)
Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)
Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)
What are the major market growth drivers?
Increasing adoption of new advanced technologies and IMS
Rising demand for agricultural production
Government support and initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques
Maximizing crop productivity along with the implementation of various techniques
Increasing use of drones in agricultural farms
Overview of Global AI in Agriculture Market
AI in Agriculture Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
AI in Agriculture Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
AI in Agriculture Size (Value) Comparison by Region
AI in Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
AI in Agriculture Competitive Situation and Trends
Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of AI in Agriculture
Global AI in Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Analysis
The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
Table Of Contents Is Available [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-ai-agriculture-market
