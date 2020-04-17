GLOBAL AI IN AGRICULTURE MARKET SWOT ANALYSIS AND KEY GROWTH METHODOLOGIES | IBM, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, DESCARTES LABS, DEERE & COMPANY, GRANULAR

To meet the strategic as well as the specific needs of the organization or business, a comprehensive market research report has to be in place. All the data of this AI in Agriculture report is exceptionally useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export, and consumption. The geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas. Competitive landscape is explored in terms of product range, strategies, and future prospects of the key players of the ICT industry.

The Global AI in Agriculture Market accounted for USD 432.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% forecast to 2025.

Some of the major players in global AI in agriculture market are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular, aWhere, The Climate Corporation¸ Agribotix LLC, Tule Technologies, Prospera, Mavrx Inc., Cropx, Harvest Croo, Farmbot, Trace Genomics, Spensa Technologies Inc., Resson, Vision Robotics and Autonomous Tractor Corporation among others.

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, AI-As-A-Service), By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision), By Application (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Increasing adoption of new advanced technologies and IMS

Rising demand for agricultural production

Government support and initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques

Maximizing crop productivity along with the implementation of various techniques

Increasing use of drones in agricultural farms

