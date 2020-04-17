Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market 2020 – Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth Factors and Forecasts till 2023

On the basis of components, the hardware segment retains the largest market share in automated fare collection industry and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period owing to development in Europe and Asia Pacific region.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Request a sample of this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2358248
This study considers the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
- Hardware
- Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Government
- Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
Browse the complete report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automatic-fare-collection-afc-system-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- OMRON
- NXP Semiconductors
- LG
- GMV
- Atos
- Samsung
- Cubic Transportation Systems
- Scheidt & Bachmann
- Fare Logistics
- Siemens
- Advanced Card Systems
- SONY
- Trapeze
- Vix Technology
- Thales
- Singapore Technologies Electronics
- Xerox
- Masabi
- Indra Sistemas
- iBlocks
- ST Electronics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Place a purchase order of this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2358248
ABOUT ORBIS RESEARCH
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors accross the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
US HEADQUARTERS:
4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
+1 (214) 884-6817
- Vacuum Packaging Market 2020: Industry Size & Share, Advanced Technology, Type of Services, Revenue, Growing Demands, Development till 2025 - April 17, 2020
- Digital Payment Market 2020: Incredible Growth Analysis, Key Trends, Top Players, Regional Demand Outlook and Application Analysis till 2025 - April 17, 2020
- HR Analytics Market 2020: Market Value Chain, Capacity, Key Trends, Challenges, Company Profiles & Market Competition till 2025 - April 17, 2020