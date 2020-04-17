Global Belt Sander Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years After the End of COVID-19 Crisis

Belt Sander Market: Introduction:

A belt sander is a power tool used for finishing and shaping applications. A belt sander contain a pair of drums around which a sanding belt is mounted. The rear drum is motorized, while the front drum moves freely. In a belt sanders a tension release lever allows the belts to be quickly changed.

There are two types of belt sander available in the market including, stationary and portable belt sander. A stationary or bench type belt sander is mounted and fixed on a bench and cannot be moved. However, a portable belt sander can be easily moved and used as hand tool for sanding applications. Belt sanders are used for the surfacing and finishing of various material surfaces such as, metals, plastics, wood etc. They are very well suited for work like, removing varnish or paint from wood surfaces, smoothening the edges of planks and removal of small amount of material from metal surfaces.

The belt sanders are relatively cheap as compared to other power tools and can be found in the small workshops. However, a professional personnel is required for the handling of belt sender because it can damage soft wood surfaces if not handles carefully.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30273

Belt Sander Market: Dynamics:

The belt sander is a versatile power tools for sanding application and can be used for a range of material surfaces. The growing industrial and commercial applications of belt sanders are expected to drive the global belt sanders market over the forecast period. Growing adoption of power tools, rising sales production of automotive, growing demand for fastening tools in industrial environments, rising construction industry are some of the major factors contributing in the growth of power tools market.

The significantly growing power tools industry is expected to relatively propel the market growth of belt sander market over the forecast period.

Growing wood processing and furniture industry is expected to create new growth opportunities for the belt sander market over the forecast period. However, a professional personnel is required for the handling of belt sender because it can damage soft wood surfaces if not handles carefully, which is expected to hamper the growth of belt sander market.

Belt Sander Market: Segmentation:

Belt sander market can be segmented into product type, material, end use industry and region.

On the basis of product type, global belt sander market is segmented into:

Bench Type Belt Sander

Portable Belt Sander

On the basis of materials, global belt sander market is segmented into:

Metals

Plastics

Wood

Belt Sander Market: Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the belt sander market during the forecast period. In North America, the growing wood processing industry and high adoption rate of power tools in small and medium scale workshops is expected to drive the demand of belt sander in the region. Asia Pacific, followed by North America is projected to register significant growth in the belt sander market. The growing construction, automotive and wood processing industries in countries such as, China, India, Japan etc. are estimated to lay a strong base for the significant growth of belt sander market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, growing demand for power tools in several end use industries in driving the power tools industry in the Europe region. This is projected to relatively boost the growth of Europe belt sander market over the forecast period. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are anticipated to register uptick in the growth in the belt sander market in the forthcoming years.

Belt Sander Market: Market Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global belt sander market are:

Atlas Copco AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ferm International B.V.

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

JAI Industries

Felder Group

Makita Corporation

CRAFTSMAN

PORTER-CABLE

Einhell Germany AG

BLACK+DECKER Inc.

BAHCO GmbH & Co. KG

Stanley

APT Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd.

Metabowerke GmbH

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30273

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the belt sander market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to belt sander market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.